Data deletion request procedure

involve.me will handle personal data deletion requests in accordance with GDPR. You can request and receive a copy of the personal data we hold about you, request to rectify any personal data held about you that is inaccurate or request the deletion of your involve.me account or personal data held about you. Please use the support page inside your account if this is about an involve.me account to reach out or use our contact form on our website to reach out if you do not have access to any involve.me account. We will process requests like this in less than 30 days.