Data retention policy
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
Data archiving and removal policy
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
Data storage policy
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will store data related to the user including location, time zone, name and email alongside app related data
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Google Cloud Firebase
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no