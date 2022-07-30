Data retention policy
We collect your workspace information including your team and user profiles. This information is kept for 90 days after uninstalling the app.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can request your data being deleted by sending an email to our support contact at plain@manhtai.com. It will be automatically deleted after 90 days when uninstalling the app.
Data storage policy
We store your data in a secure database and can be deleted at any time.
Data center location(s)
Singapore
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Fly.io
App/service has sub-processors
no