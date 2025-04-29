Data retention policy
We retain Customer Personal Data only for as long as is necessary to provide our services under the Agreement and in line with our legal obligations. Once data is no longer required for the agreed purpose, it is securely deleted or anonymized, unless a statutory requirement mandates longer retention. This approach ensures we do not keep personal data longer than necessary.
Data archiving and removal policy
At the end of processing, or upon termination of the Agreement, we will - at the Customer’s choice - either securely delete or return all Customer Personal Data, and remove all existing copies, unless applicable law requires continued storage. This process ensures data is not retained beyond the agreed period and is removed from our systems in a secure and compliant manner.
Data storage policy
Customer Personal Data is stored securely in compliance with applicable Data Protection Laws, using appropriate technical and organizational measures to prevent unauthorized access, alteration, or loss. All storage locations and any transfers comply with relevant regional and cross-border data transfer requirements, and where applicable, standard contractual clauses or equivalent safeguards are applied.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
All data is hosted by AWS managed database services.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI Models
LLM data tenancy policy
Our LLM feature operates within a secure environment where each workspace’s data is logically isolated from all others. All processing is performed using a private instance of OpenAI’s API, which does not use submitted data for training or mode
LLM data residency policy
All LLM processing is performed by OpenAI within its designated hosting regions, in accordance with OpenAI’s infrastructure and compliance standards. Customer data is not transferred outside of these hosting regions