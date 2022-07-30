Phish Report gives your security team powerful phishing takedown tools so you can handle phishing sites yourself, without an expensive managed provider. Using the Phish Report shortcut, you can start takedowns directly from your incident channels. Simply: 1. Use the "Start a takedown" shortcut from any channel.

2. Enter the URL you want to analyse.

3. Click "Report Malicious" to start a takedown. Integrations Phish Report works with providers to fight phishing sites from multiple vectors:

• Integrations with browsers to warn end-users they're visiting a phishing site

• Identifies and emails the hosting providers to get the site taken down

• Shares threat intelligence with security companies to track larger patterns