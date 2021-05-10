Data retention policy
The data is updated to Slack as long as the integration is active and on disabling the Slack integration in Freshteam, the data updation stops and Slack continues to retain the data that was updated till the integration was disabled as per Slack’s data retention policy.
The customer data is deleted within 14 days from Freshteam once the Freshteam app has been uninstalled/ customer unsubscribes, for paid customers and for customers using trial/ free version, the data is deleted immediately.
Data archiving and removal policy
We enable data controllers to ensure information remains accurate, valid, and fit for purpose. Freshworks acts in the capacity of Data Processors providing SaaS products. Accordingly, it supports customers acting as Data Controllers to meet its obligations with regards to processing Subject Access Request (SAR). Product administrators have the ability to fulfill the subject’s right to rectify and other rights around data accuracy.
To delete an account with Freshteam - In the product go to settings, under Account- click on Account, and click on cancel my account.
On initiating the cancel request, we enqueue the associated jobs, and all user data will be deleted within 14 days from the date of account deletion, and this will be executed inside the configured Job.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored at multiple locations by our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up on a continuous basis and a snapshot is taken every day and retained for 7 days.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud Storage
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors