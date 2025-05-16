:rocket: Boost morale. Strengthen culture. Celebrate success.
HiThrive makes employee recognition
seamless inside Slack, helping teams feel valued, motivated, and engaged—all without leaving their workflow.Trusted by 1,000+ people teams like:
Quantum Metric, Hippo Insurance, 2K, Flagship Pioneering, Agoda & more.How HiThrive Helps Your Team Thrive
:raised_hands::skin-tone-2: Seamless Recognition
Give kudos instantly and tie them to company values.
:tada: Automated Celebrations
Birthdays, Work Anniversaries, New Joiner Announcements—with your branding.
:bowling: Challenges & Nomination Campaigns
Drive engagement with peer nominations, or playful, culture-driven initiatives.
:earth_africa: Globally Available Rewards
7 rewards catalogs (swag, products, gift cards, donations, and more)—with global fulfillment.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Real-Time Reporting
Track participation, culture trends, and program impact effortlessly.
:handshake: Strategic Partnership
Get hands-on launch support, optimization check-ins, and best practices year-round.What companies are saying about HiThrive
“HiThrive was a seamless integration working securely inside our Slack and our employees absolutely love it–reflected by our 88% engagement rate. HiThrive made our recognition program fun and easily accessible for everyone.” –Courtney S. (People Ops. Manager @ Magnet Forensics)New to HiThrive? Get a demo!Questions or Feedback?
Email us at help@hithrive.com