Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.

Data archiving and removal policy You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.

Data storage policy EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.

Data center location(s) Australia

Data hosting details Azure Australia East

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors no