BigID-Discovery

Data retention policy
We have an internal data retention policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Data archiving and removal policy
We have an internal data archival/removal policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Data storage policy
We have an internal data storage policy for how we handle and store customer data.
Data center location(s)
United States, Ireland
Data hosting details
For our cloud hosted products, this is hosted on AWS infrastructure.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors