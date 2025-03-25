Data retention policy
Get Turnout Inc retains data according to our terms of service, which can be modified by contractual agreements between customers and Unthread.
Data archiving and removal policy
Get Turnout Inc. will fully remove data upon request from tenants in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulatory policies.
Data storage policy
Get Turnout Inc. will store data in accordance with our terms at https://unthread.io/terms. Data is always encrypted in transit and at rest, and is retained until a deletion request is made. Deletion requests can be made by emailing security@unthread.io.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We host it in an encrypted cloud using Google Cloud Platform's CloudSQL product.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
We use OpenAI's ZDR endpoints, which means inputs and outputs are not logged or retained for application state.
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI's uses a multi-tenant environment.
LLM data residency policy
OpenAI stores data in the US.