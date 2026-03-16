In Short: We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law. We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than the period of time in which users have an account with us. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Data archiving and removal policy

• Access: You can request more information about the Data we hold in your account and request a copy of such Data. You can also access certain elements of your Data by logging on to your account. • Rectification: If you believe that any Data we are holding about you is incorrect or incomplete, you can request that we correct or supplement such data. You can also correct some of this information directly by logging into your account. • Erasure: You can request that we erase some or all of your Personal Data from our systems. Reach out to hello@trunk.io. • Withdrawal of Consent: If we are processing your Data based on your consent (as indicated at the time of collection of such data), you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note, however, that if you exercise this right, you may have to then provide express consent on a case-by-case basis for the use or disclosure of certain of your Data, if such use or disclosure is necessary to enable you to utilize some or all of our Services. • Portability: You can ask for a copy of your Data in a machine-readable format. You can also request that we transmit the data to another controller where technically feasible. • Objection: You can contact us to let us know that you object to the further use or disclosure of your Data for certain purposes, such as for direct marketing purposes. • Restriction of Processing: You can ask us to restrict further processing of your Data.