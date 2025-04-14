Billy (The birthday bot)

« We're absolutely thrilled with Billy. It was incredibly easy to implement, and our entire team adores it. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Lorena Gutierrez, People and Culture Coordinator @ SafetyWing
« I've been trying to find an affordable solution to automate the celebration of employee birthdays and anniversaries for over a year now. Very appreciative to the Billy Birthday team! »
Laura Winegardner, Senior Employee Experience Manager @ May Mobility
:birthday: Birthday and work anniversary messages — Celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries of your coworkers.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:tada: Fun & Customizable Copywriting — Billy posts warm and fun messages. You can choose to include a GIF or to customize each celebration.
:negative_squared_cross_mark: Opt-out option — Anyone can opt-out from birthdays or work anniversaries if they don't want to be celebrated.
:no_bell: Week-end management — When birthdays happen on week-ends, you can choose to delay the message on the next Monday or to celebrate on Friday.
:date: List of upcoming events — See next events and search for anyone's bday.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Auto-collection of dates — Billy can reach out to your colleagues to collect their birth dates on auto-pilot.
:ledger: Spreadsheet bulk import — You can import people's dates inside a spreadsheet that we provide.
:lock: Private channels — Billy can be added to any public or private channels.
:alarm_clock: Buddies reminders — Be notified in advance for birthdays and work anniversaries.
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Multi-language — Available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Whether you celebrate aniversário, cumpleaños or anniversaire , Billy is made for you!
:one: It has the most featuresDitch the birthday cards! Use Billy to track birthdays and always wish on time.
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
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