Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
info@marker.io
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Amazon Web Services, Inc
MongoDB, Inc.
Cloudflare
Google Analytics
Amplitude
Fullstory
Hotjar
Clearbit
Segment
Profitwell
Plausible
Stripe
Quaderno
VatStack
Close.com
Sendgrid, Inc. (now twilio)
Intercom, Inc.
Customer.io