9.1 Backup and Recovery Process ‍ Outdoo has a formal backup and recovery process. Application logs are backed up and are maintained for a duration of one year. Customers’ data is backed up in two ways: A continuous backup is maintained in different datacenters to support a system failover if it were to occur in the primary datacenter. Should an unlikely catastrophe occur in one of the data-centres, businesses would lose only five minutes of data. Data is backed up to persistent storage every day and retained for the last fourteen days. ‍ 9.2 Backup of server configurations ‍ Yes. System state snapshots of baselined configuration are created and saved using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) or Azure System Images. The AMIs/System-Images are periodically updated and are used while creating new instances. ‍ 9.3 Backup Encryption ‍ Yes. All backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption with key strength of 1,024 bits and keys being managed through AWS/AZURE Key Management Services (KMS). ‍ 9.4 Bespoke Retention Schedules ‍ We follow a uniform backup and retention schedule. By default, all data are retained for the data retention period in the Terms of Service and deleted thereafter. All data from encrypted backup servers are deleted within three months from termination of the account. more -