MeisterTask is an award-winning task management tool for teams and home to the most feature-rich integration for Slack in task management
.
With powerful features and a beautiful user interface, the tool is intended to help teams work beautifully together
. In fact, thousands of teams use MeisterTask every day to gain a clear overview of projects, streamline communication
and get more done
.
The updated MeisterTask integration for Slack enables teams to manage tasks and communication in one place
. By eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools, teams can remain in Slack with access to task management functionality in MeisterTask. The result: fewer distractions, less time wasted,
and increased productivity for teams
.
With the MeisterTask integration for Slack, you can:
- Configure personal notifications – unique to MeisterTask!
- Receive a daily task summary – unique to MeisterTask!
- Create a task in Slack.
- Comment on a task in Slack.
- Set up project and section automations / notifications in Slack.Personal Notifications
The personal notifications feature is completely unique to MeisterTask. You can sync MeisterTask notifications to the app channel and perform key actions directly from Slack. Personal notifications appear whenever an action is taken on a task you are assigned to or watching.Daily Task Summary
Another unique feature is the daily task summary which is a once-per-day digest of important tasks assigned to you. Rather than wading through every notification, you’ll see a selected rundown of the vital tasks you need to be focusing on.Create Tasks in Slack
The new integration provides a clear path from discussions about work to getting work done. The key: creating tasks directly in Slack. Either convert an existing Slack message to a task (using the message actions menu), or use the command: /mt create to open the “Create a Task” dialog in Slack.Comment on a Task
Got something important to say? Use the command /mt comment to add a comment on any task you have access to – no need to switch from Slack!Project and Section Automations/Notifications
Can’t connect the right people to the right information at the right time? With MeisterTask's integration for Slack, you can configure project and project section notifications on a granular level:
- Via Automations in Project Settings (from MeisterTask).
- Via Automations in Section Menu (from MeisterTask).
- With the command /mt projects (from Slack).
After that, simply pick the channel, define the type of activity, and the automation is complete.
Note: Project automations sync all updates from a project to Slack. Section automations sync activity from a specific section only. For example, if you set up an action for the ‘Done’ section, your team will be notified whenever a task is moved there, or if it is completed.
Learn more about the MeisterTask integration for Slack here: https://bit.ly/3G0NtWF