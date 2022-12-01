With Sitechecker's integration to Slack, you can create a separate channel to get all alerts and reports and discuss any important updates in threads. Rank Tracker's and Site Audit's alerts and scheduled reports are one of the most popular features in Sitechecker. They help to get know when something critical happens with the website and act immediately to fix it. To use this app you will need an account at Sitechecker. Feel free to register here: https://sitechecker.pro/
Sitechecker will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Data archiving and removal policy
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Data storage policy
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud Host
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
You can request to access, transfer, or delete your personal data or exercise any of your rights
under GDPR by sending us an email at support@sitechecker.pro
Please, note that we may need to confirm your identity to process your requests or/and to exercise your rights under the GDPR. Thus, we may not be able to satisfy your request if you do not provide us with sufficient detail to allow us to verify your identity and respond to your request.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)