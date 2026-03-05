Data retention policy
All data is retained within our systems only when there is a continued and valid reason to store or process the data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their information by making a request. This request must be made by the customer or user.
Data storage policy
We only keep user data as long as necessary to deliver our service. Once data is no longer required for service delivery, it is automatically removed from our systems.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
We maintain minimal data retention policies. Conversation data with the gpt-4o model is retained for 30 days for troubleshooting purposes only, after which it is automatically purged.
LLM data tenancy policy
Kinfolk uses OpenAI's gpt-4o model with a strict data tenancy policy. Customer data is processed solely to provide the requested services. Data is not shared with third parties beyond OpenAI, nor used to train or improve OpenAI's models.
LLM data residency policy
Our implementation of gpt-4o uses OpenAI's standard API infrastructure. Data processing occurs in OpenAI's secure cloud environments primarily located in the United States.