Employee automatic work time tracking For hybrid or remote workplaces, it is hard to know when your people are going to be online, and whether it is a good time to ask for a spontaneous meeting without ample planning ahead of time. All of these troubles can be solved by our automatic time punch card — Sunrize. Automatically logs employees’ online and offline time right in Slack. There is no need to ask everybody to do attendance checking such as manually check-in or check-out, Sunrize will keep track of the online status and display aggregated graphs for you to understand your employees’ work hour trends for remote work. Sunrize makes it much easier for employee time tracking and managing time logs. Sunrize delivers valuable insights in non-invasive ways to help companies to understand their remote workplace, recognize hard workers, and suggest giving awards to engage their people better. Install and get started in seconds: * No setup required!

* Download Sunrize into your organization in Slack

* Visit the admin dashboard located at Sunrize’s Home Tab to understand how your organization operates (access to this dashboard will only be available to the app installer). You can request adding additional admins by emailing us at: support@sunrizeapp.com. If you have any feedback or feature requests, feel free to email us as well.