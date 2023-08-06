Data retention policy
Data is retained as per the Drivetrain Master Service Agreement (MSA). Upon Termination of the MSA, Drivetrain retains all Service Data for sixty (60) days from the date of effective termination (“Data Retention Period”) or as mentioned in the MSA.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon written request, we provide necessary assistance in downloading the Service Data within the Data Retention Period. Beyond the Data Retention Period, we reserve the right to delete all the Service Data in our possession.
Data storage policy
Drivetrain maintains a variety of controls designed to protect customer data in its care. These controls include: (1) a multi-tenant system architecture; (2) various procedures designed to ensure customer data is used in accordance with customer instructions and customer contracts; (3) security controls, policies and procedures; (4) industry-accepted encryption practices. These controls are explained in detail in the Drivetrain Terms of Service and Privacy documents
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS & GCP
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no