Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

Data archiving and removal policy Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team

Data storage policy Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Render.com

Data hosting company Render.com