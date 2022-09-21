Data retention policy
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Data archiving and removal policy
Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team
Data storage policy
Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Render.com
Data hosting company
Render.com
App/service has sub-processors
no