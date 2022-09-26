Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain data in accordance with customer contracts, including user-requested data deletion, and as required by applicable law. We delete customer data within a reasonable period upon request or when our agreement with them terminates. We have a written Data Retention Policy covering both customer and administrative data at Imperative.

Data archiving and removal policy Imperative archives and removes customer data in conformance with our Data Protection Policy and Data Retention Policy. When a customer contract completes/terminates, or a user requests deletion of our data, we remove that data from active systems within a reasonable period, and from data archives within 120 days.

Data storage policy Imperative stores customer data in conformance to our data encryption policy and data protection policy and in compliance with our SOC 2 Type 2 certification. SOC 2 certification or policies can be provided upon request.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details All data is hosted in Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure

Data hosting company Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes