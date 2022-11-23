Data retention policy
Personal data will be retained for the period required to perform the services under the agreement with each customer, unless a longer period is required by applicable law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Eppo will remove customer data upon request in accordance with applicable laws as agreed upon in the service agreement with each customer. To request the removal of data, email support@geteppo.com.
Data storage policy
No sensitive personal data of data exporter’s customers is transferred. Eppo only stores fully aggregated, anonymized data of data exporter’s customer user behavior, which has no UIDs or other PII. Data is stored in encrypted storage in Google Cloud, following all access and storage practices outlined in our SOC 2 report.
The email, name, and Eppo application usage data of data exporter’s employees is stored in encrypted storage on Google Cloud, and used in subprocessor analytics tools such as Google Cloud, Snowflake, Fullstory.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors