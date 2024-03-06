Skypher US

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Skypher Bot retains user-submitted data only as long as necessary to provide the Service. Task notifications and AI prompts are processed in real time and not permanently stored. Uploaded questionnaires are stored according to your Skypher account settings. Usage data may be kept briefly for analytics and improving the Service.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can request deletion of Skypher Bot data at any time by contacting support@skypher.co . Upon request, all associated data is permanently deleted within 30 days. No archived copies are retained beyond this period, unless legally required.

Data storage policy We host our data using a multi-tenant architecture on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customer data is logically segregated by organisation ID, and we utilize multiple geographical availability zones for data replication. Our data is stored in AWS data center facilities, which are ISO 27001:2013 certified and undergo periodic SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 report audits. Additionally, we have a continuous backup program for our database and employ secure deletion and disposal procedures for retired media.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details AWS cloud hosting

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Claude, Mistral

LLM retention settings LLMs are configured for zero data retention. On top of that we apply anonymization masking to obfscucate any reference to a customer before sending text to the LLM

LLM data tenancy policy For openAI, Cloud API is used (multi tenant). For Claude we use AWS bedrock which is a deployment of claude on AWS infrastructure (multi tenant, serverless). For Mistral, we self host our own model