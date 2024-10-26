Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Locu Labs will retain Customer Data for as long as necessary to provide the Service and comply with legal obligations. We retain Personal Data, Usage Data and Other Information for the period needed to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. Usage Data is generally retained for shorter periods unless needed for security, functionality improvement, or legal compliance.

Data archiving and removal policy Locu Labs will remove Customer Data upon account termination or user request. Users can request data deletion through their account settings or by contacting privacy@locu.app. Before account termination, users may export their data using available export tools. After termination, access to data export tools will no longer be available. We may retain certain data as required by law or to protect our legal interests.

Data storage policy Locu Labs will store Customer Data using trusted third-party infrastructure providers including Supabase, DigitalOcean, Fly.io, and Google Cloud. All data transfers are protected with industry-standard security measures. For EU users, data transfers comply with GDPR requirements and appropriate safeguards. Our infrastructure subprocessors are clearly listed in our Privacy Policy and adhere to strict security standards.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Supabase Inc.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://locu.app/privacy