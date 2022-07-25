ScreenSteps

Data storage policy

Confidential Data Handling Confidential data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: Access for non-preapproved roles requires documented approval from the data owner Access is restricted to specific employees, roles and/or departments Confidential systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access Confidential Customer Data shall not be used or stored in non-production systems/environments Confidential data shall be encrypted in transit over public networks Mobile device hard drives containing confidential data, including laptops, shall be encrypted Mobile devices storing or accessing confidential data shall be protected by a log-on password or passcode and shall be configured to lock the screen after fifteen of non-use minutes 22Backups shall be encrypted Confidential data shall not be stored on personal phones or devices or removable media including USB drives, CD’s, or DVD’s Paper records shall be labeled “confidential” and securely stored and disposed Hard drives and mobile devices used to store confidential information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed Transfer of confidential data to people or entities outside the company shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, and the explicit written permission of management or the data owner Restricted Data Handling Restricted data is subject to the following protection and handling requirements: Access is restricted to users with a need-to-know based on business requirements Restricted systems shall not allow unauthenticated or anonymous access Transfer of restricted data to people or entities outside the company or authorized users shall require management approval and shall only be done in accordance with a legal contract or arrangement, or the permission of the data owner Paper records shall be securely stored and disposed Hard drives and mobile devices used to store restricted information must be securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed Public Data Handling No special protection or handling controls are required for public data. Public data may be freely distributed.