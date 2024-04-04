Data retention policy
ChartMogul limits the data we collect as much as possible, storing only what is necessary to provide the ChartMogul application, operate ChartMogul in a secure and resilient fashion, and to comply with all relevant laws.
ChartMogul only retains data for the length of time necessary to operate the application.
For users of ChartMogul, where ChartMogul is acting as the controller of the data, we collect the following data: Name, Email Address, Phone number (optional), Payment data and history, Device ID numbers, Location, IP address, and Tracking cookie ID.
When ChartMogul is acting as the processor of your data, specifically the data about your customers, we collect: Name, Email Address, Location (but only to the granularity of a city or locality), Payment data and history, and Optional information.
We retain data indefinitely while you remain a paying customer of ChartMogul.
When you cease to be a paying or Launch plan customer of ChartMogul, or do not become a paying or Launch plan customer after trialing our software, we will automatically delete your customers' data within 60 days. We will email account admins prior to scheduled data removal so you can timely select a plan for which you are eligible and prevent data removal.
If you are a customer that is on a Launch plan (or any other free plan) and you haven't logged in for 1 year + 30 days, we automatically mark your account as canceled and will remove your customers' data in 60 days. We will email account admins before the account is marked as canceled, so you can timely login and prevent the removal of your data if you wish. Once your account has been marked as canceled, you can prevent data removal by contacting support@chartmogul.com or going to the billing page and selecting Launch plan again before 60 days elapse.
If you wish to delete a customer's data, you can do so using either our API, or the "Delete" functionality in the UI. These actions will delete a customer's data immediately. You can do this on the customer level or on the data source level.
If you wish to delete your account settings and team member data, you must make the request by contacting support@chartmogul.com.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, we retain copies of data in accordance with routine backup and archiving procedures and as required to comply with applicable law and other legal and business requirements.
ChartMogul databases are backed up on a continual basis, with full daily snapshots. All database backups are encrypted before being sent to our backup storage. We retain database backups for 14 days, after which they are automatically deleted.
More details can be found at: https://chartmogul.com/privacy/
Data archiving and removal policy
Unless you specifically ask us to delete your personal data, ChartMogul keeps and processes personal data for as long as it is necessary to comply with our data retention requirements, provide you with services, and successfully run our business. However, even if you request a deletion, we may be required to retain your data for as long as necessary to comply with our legal or regulatory compliance needs (e.g. maintaining records of transactions you have made with us), to exercise, establish or defend legal claims and/or to protect against fraudulent or abusive activity on our service.
When the purpose of the processing has been fulfilled, your personal data will be deleted in accordance with our data retention policy, unless we are required to retain it. There may be occasions where we are unable to fully delete, anonymize, or de-identify your information due to technical, legal, regulatory compliance, or other operational reasons. Where this is the case, we will take reasonable measures to securely isolate your personal data from any further processing until such time as we are able to delete, anonymize, or de-identify it.
More details can be found at: https://chartmogul.com/privacy/
Data storage policy
ChartMogul limits the data we collect as much as possible, storing only what is necessary to provide the ChartMogul application, operate ChartMogul in a secure and resilient fashion, and to comply with all relevant laws.
ChartMogul only retains data for the length of time necessary to operate the application.
For users of ChartMogul, where ChartMogul is acting as the controller of the data, we collect the following data: Name, Email Address, Phone number (optional), Payment data and history, Device ID numbers, Location, IP address, and Tracking cookie ID.
When ChartMogul is acting as the processor of your data, specifically the data about your customers, we collect: Name, Email Address, Location (but only to the granularity of a city or locality), Payment data and history, and Optional information.
We retain data indefinitely while you remain a paying customer of ChartMogul.
When you cease to be a paying or Launch plan customer of ChartMogul, or do not become a paying or Launch plan customer after trialing our software, we will automatically delete your customers' data within 60 days. We will email account admins prior to scheduled data removal so you can timely select a plan for which you are eligible and prevent data removal.
If you are a customer that is on a Launch plan (or any other free plan) and you haven't logged in for 1 year + 30 days, we automatically mark your account as canceled and will remove your customers' data in 60 days. We will email account admins before the account is marked as canceled, so you can timely login and prevent the removal of your data if you wish. Once your account has been marked as canceled, you can prevent data removal by contacting support@chartmogul.com or going to the billing page and selecting Launch plan again before 60 days elapse.
If you wish to delete a customer's data, you can do so using either our API, or the "Delete" functionality in the UI. These actions will delete a customer's data immediately. You can do this on the customer level or on the data source level.
If you wish to delete your account settings and team member data, you must make the request by contacting support@chartmogul.com.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, we retain copies of data in accordance with routine backup and archiving procedures and as required to comply with applicable law and other legal and business requirements.
ChartMogul databases are backed up on a continual basis, with full daily snapshots. All database backups are encrypted before being sent to our backup storage. We retain database backups for 14 days, after which they are automatically deleted.
More details can be found at: https://chartmogul.com/privacy/
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
ChartMogul uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its infrastructure. All persistent data (such as databases, file storage, and temporary data), as well as compute power (such as web servers and processing machines), run on AWS EU Ireland Region (eu-west-1).
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no