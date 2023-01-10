Data retention policy

We use data provided by our Slack application only to address functionality necessary to share calendar data, namely your Slack identifying info (Workspace and User IDs) such that Free Blocks can tie it to Google Calendar data. We delete this data upon use request (see Data Deletion Policy). Data is retained for as long as the user has the application installed in their Slack workspace(s) and then deleted following either dis-installation or request for deletion (see Data Deletion Policy).