De-anonymize the individuals and companies visiting your site and monitor their buying signals. In sales, timing is everything. Warmly delivers key visitor information straight to your team's Slack channels for immediate action. Warmly for Slack helps your team respond faster to high-intent website visitors by delivering real-time alerts directly into Slack. When someone visits your website, engages with specific pages, or performs key actions, Warmly identifies the individual and the company behind the visit — including details like name, title, email, location, company size, and industry. The app then sends this information straight to a designated Slack channel (like #sales) or via direct message to relevant team members. Within Slack, your team can:

- View session details to see what pages the visitor interacted with

- Start a live chat with the visitor (when available)

- Take immediate action on high-quality leads, directly from Slack The Warmly app installs as a bot for Slack and works by pushing contextual, actionable insights into your workspace — helping sales, marketing, and success teams stay aligned and move fast. All alert preferences and visitor tracking configurations are managed via the Warmly dashboard.