Data retention policy
Warmly retains user data collected through its App for Slack for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, including providing core functionalities (e.g., user profile enhancements), complying with legal obligations, and improving services. This data may include personal information such as names and email addresses, Slack profile details, and usage data like logs and timestamps. Warmly regularly reviews its data retention practices to ensure they remain aligned with these purposes and promptly responds to user or administrator requests to delete personal information, subject to contractual or legal requirements. When a Slack workspace becomes inactive or is closed, Warmly typically retains related data for a reasonable period (e.g., 30–90 days) before securely deleting or anonymizing it, helping to accommodate potential reactivation or compliance needs.
Data archiving and removal policy
Warmly uses a systematic archival process to move data linked to inactive Slack workspaces or closed accounts to a restricted-access environment. This approach helps maintain efficient database performance while providing a secure mechanism for data retrieval if reactivation or legal inquiries arise. When a user or Slack workspace administrator requests removal of specific data, Warmly verifies the request and follows a secure deletion process that includes industry-standard methods to make the data unrecoverable. Backup systems are similarly cleaned of this data following their normal rotation cycle. However, Warmly may retain certain information in a secure environment if legally required or if ongoing disputes and audits necessitate it, ensuring legal and regulatory obligations are consistently met.
Data storage policy
Warmly stores its App for Slack data on reputable, industry-standard cloud infrastructure with robust security measures to safeguard against unauthorized access. All data is encrypted both in transit (using SSL/TLS) and at rest, and access to live systems is restricted to authorized personnel using multi-factor authentication, abiding by the principle of least privilege. Separate environments for development, staging, and production further protect live data from accidental exposure. Additionally, Warmly continuously monitors its systems for anomalies and conducts periodic security reviews to maintain compliance with applicable standards. In the event of a security incident, Warmly has a dedicated response plan to quickly investigate, mitigate risks, and notify affected parties and relevant authorities, as required by law.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no