Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.

Data archiving and removal policy Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.

Data storage policy Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.credal.ai

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)

LLM retention settings Please see response above.

LLM data tenancy policy We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.