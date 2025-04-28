Data retention policy
Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.
Data archiving and removal policy
Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.
Data storage policy
Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)
LLM retention settings
Please see response above.
LLM data tenancy policy
We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.
LLM data residency policy
US for all providers