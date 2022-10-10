Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Slack
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
support@theboringlab.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Installing and using BoringBot in slack does not require any additional authentication but connecting an external system to BoringBot requires authentication into that external system using its own method.