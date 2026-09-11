Keep your entire team updated on important meetings without leaving Slack. Spir for Slack ensures you and your team never miss an update on meetings scheduled through Spir. By connecting Spir to your Slack workspace, you can automatically send real-time notifications for confirmed and canceled bookings directly to any channel you choose. This integration helps streamline communication and keeps everyone on the same page, whether it's a new sales call, a candidate interview, or an internal project meeting. Key Features:

* Automated Meeting Notifications: Receive instant alerts when a meeting is successfully scheduled.

* Cancellation Alerts: Get notified immediately if an invitee cancels, allowing you to react quickly.

* Custom Channel Routing: Send notifications to specific channels (e.g., #sales-leads, #recruiting, #project-alpha) to deliver information to the right people. Please note: Configuration is managed within the Spir web app. Simply set up your desired notification preferences there, and you'll start receiving updates in Slack.