Data retention policy
For each Slack connection, Spir stores the OAuth access token and the incoming webhook URL (both encrypted), the IDs and names of the workspace and channel, the granted scope, and the connection status. Spir keeps this data for as long as necessary for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. Removing the Slack channel from a template in Spir stops notifications but does not delete this data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request deletion of their Slack connection data at any time by contacting info@spirinc.com. Requests are handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Users can also stop Spir from posting at any time by removing the Slack channel from the template or form in Spir, or by removing the Spir app from their Slack workspace. Removing the app revokes the token and webhook URL on Slack's side but does not delete the data stored in Spir.
Data storage policy
Spir stores Customer Data on cloud infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption technologies (SSL/TLS). Access to stored data is restricted to authorized Spir systems and personnel only.
Data center location(s)
Japan
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted. Spir uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for all data storage and processing.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no