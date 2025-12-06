Data deletion request procedure

Users can email mydata@chaseforme.com to make any requests pertaining to their data. This can include requesting a printout of their data, requesting changes to their data, or requesting the erasure of their data. These requests go to Chaser’s designated DPO (Data Protection Officer). When Chaser receives a DSARs (Data Subject Access Requests), we begin the process by confirming the users’ identity. Until this has been done, no actions are taken and no information is shared with the user. Once a request has been made, Chaser will not modify or delete the user’s data unless specifically requested. Requests are complied with within one month, but if this is not possible, Chaser will inform the user and provide an explanation for the delay and an estimated completion date. Requested information will be provided in readable and portable format. The process for handling requests is documented. Users can request information about how/why the data was used (e.g. for personalization). Chaser will disclose third-party providers that have access to data and what data they have access to. Users can make corrections to inaccurate data, or request the removal of data that is no longer necessary, or place limitations on data processing in the case it can’t be deleted. Users can obtain and reuse their personal data across different services. Users can request a review of how data is used to make decisions to confirm laws are being followed.