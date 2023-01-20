Data retention policy
If you are a Customer, we will Process your data for the duration of the Services.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our customers are able to remove and update personal information and data without our involvement. Alternatively, for all other requests or to request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us at info@myzenteam.com.
Data storage policy
Our data storage center is in the European Union and has an information storage security certificate (ISO 27001), so you can rest assured that your Personal Data is safe with us.
App/service has sub-processors
no