Data retention policy
TriviaStack retains Customer Data only while it serves the product. Slack user identifiers (names, emails, timezones) are collected only for users who interact with the app and are retained while the workspace has TriviaStack installed. On uninstall, OAuth tokens and all user PII (names, display names, emails, titles, timezones) are deleted immediately and automatically; gameplay history is retained in anonymized form (pseudonymous Slack IDs only). Remaining workspace-identifying data (workspace name, account contact email) is automatically and permanently deleted 12 months after uninstall. In no case is personal data retained beyond 36 months after account termination. Full details: https://triviastack.com/privacy.html
Data archiving and removal policy
TriviaStack removes Customer Data in accordance with its Privacy Policy. Deletion is event-driven: Slack's app_uninstalled and tokens_revoked events trigger immediate, automated deletion of OAuth tokens and user PII, with an automated sweep permanently removing all remaining workspace-identifying data 12 months after uninstall. Customers may request immediate deletion or a copy of their data at any time by emailing privacy@triviastack.com; requests are actioned within 30 days. We do not maintain separate archives; database backups age out on the provider's standard rolling schedule.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in a managed PostgreSQL database (Supabase) hosted on AWS in the United States, encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS). Database access is restricted to the application backend via service-role credentials, with row-level security enabled on all tables; no anonymous or public access paths exist. Payment data, if any, is stored exclusively by Stripe and never touches our systems. Slack message content is not stored: the app receives only DMs sent to the bot and @mentions, and stores identifiers and gameplay records, not message text.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted. Application servers run on Fly.io; all Customer Data is stored in a managed Supabase PostgreSQL instance on AWS (us-east-1). No on-premise or self-managed infrastructure.
Data hosting company
Supabase (AWS) - database; Fly.io - application hosting
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no