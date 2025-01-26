Trivia your team will actually stop to play — built around what they love, and living right inside Slack. Build a custom game in seconds, or drop in the Daily Stack: ten fresh questions every morning, fact-checked and pulled from real headlines — the same set for every team in the world. Pick a mode, type /trivia , and play. No tabs, no setup, no accounts. Make it yours

:dart: Ten categories — Film & TV, Geography, History, Music, Science, Sport and more

:gear: Set the difficulty and pick 3 to 20 questions

:newspaper: Or run the Daily Stack and let a fresh quiz post every morning Three ways to play — all async

:trophy: Head to Head — everyone answers privately, scored by difficulty, results at the end

:busts_in_silhouette: Team — the whole channel takes on each question together

:memo: Solo — a private quiz in your DMs, at your own pace Built to live where your team already works

:zap: Start any game with a single /trivia — nothing to install per person

:bar_chart: Scores tally automatically — no spreadsheets, no admin overhead

:calendar: Schedule games on any cadence and let TriviaStack run the ritual

:lock: No accounts, no separate app, no per-seat pricing — install once for the whole workspace