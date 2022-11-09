SolarWinds Service Desk

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy In order to enjoy the full functionality of the Sites or to conduct business with us, you may be prompted to provide certain Personal Data to us: - by filling in forms (for example, a “Contact Us” form) on our Sites, at a trade show, or anywhere else we conduct business; - by downloading or accessing the SolarWinds Services; - by downloading documentation from our Sites; - by subscribing to newsletters or other communications; or - by corresponding with us by phone, e-mail or otherwise using our contact details. Typically, the Personal Data includes name, business affiliation, business address, telephone number, and email address, and any other personal details provided or required to resolve inquiries or complaints.

Data archiving and removal policy SolarWinds shall, delete or return all Your Personal Data to You after the termination of the Agreement or in any event after the end of the provision of processing services, and certify that this has been done, unless SolarWinds is required by law to store copies of Your Personal Data.

Data storage policy We apply a common set of personal data management principles to customer data that we may process, handle, and store. We protect personal data using appropriate physical, technical, and organizational security measures. We give additional attention and care to sensitive personal data and respect local laws and customs, where applicable. SolarWinds only processes personal information in a way that is compatible with and relevant for the purpose for which it was collected or authorized in accordance with our privacy policy. We take all reasonable steps to protect information we receive from our users from loss, misuse or unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and/or destruction.

App/service has sub-processors yes