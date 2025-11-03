Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected and processed, including legal, accounting, and reporting obligations. Retention periods are determined using data sensitivity, risk, processing purpose, and legal/regulatory requirements.

Data archiving and removal policy At the end of the applicable retention period, we securely delete or permanently anonymise personal data so it can no longer identify individuals.

Data storage policy Omnea's solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the London region (eu-west-2). Infrastructure and data storage for this deployment are located in this AWS region. Omnea uses managed data stores (including PostgreSQL on AWS Aurora) with automated backups and encryption at rest and in transit.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom

Data hosting details Cloud

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.omnea.co/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT4.1-mini, Anthropic Haiku 4.5

LLM retention settings By default, AI model input/output content is not retained for model training by our managed model platform. Operational logs and observability telemetry are retained according to configured environment-specific retention policies.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer prompts and outputs are not used to train AI models. Data is logically isolated by organisation and processed only to generate responses.