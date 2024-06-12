The #1 Poll and Survey App on Slack!
Join a wide range of teams using iPoll to supercharge engagement within Slack.
Introducing iPoll, the ultimate companion for your Slack workspace. Unlike conventional poll and survey tools, iPoll is purpose-built to seamlessly integrate with Slack, ensuring that it complements your team's fast-paced, connected, and results-driven environment.
• Free Single and Multi-Question iPolls
: Effortlessly send single or multi-question iPolls to your team, all within Slack, and receive instant responses. Enjoy up to 25 free responses per month.
• Engaged Employees
: Conduct daily check-ins, eNPS assessments, and gather manager feedback to ensure everyone feels valued and heard.
• Top-Notch Product Development
: Streamline your processes with stand-ups, pre-sprint planning, and product NPS evaluations.
• Effective Meetings
: Collect feedback from all-hands meetings, host engaging AMAs, and improve overall meeting effectiveness.
• Smarter HR
: Manage suggestion boxes, gather structured interview feedback, and make data-driven decisions on fun choices like snacks!
Other features include anonymity, recurring, reminders, exports, pause & resume, user-generated options, result visualization, and more!
Questions or want to learn more? Contact us at support@ipoll.app
or visit https://ipoll.app
.