Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We prioritize your privacy and the safeguarding of your data above all else. Your data will be retained as long as you use our services. If customers wish to have their data deleted, they can do so at any time by reaching out to support@ipoll.app, or by requesting removal upon uninstalling our app.

Data archiving and removal policy iPoll provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@ipoll.app

Data storage policy Customer data is secured through encryption both during transmission and while at rest. It is stored across various locations within our hosting provider's data centers to ensure both availability and data redundancy. We perform routine backups, and our backup, recovery, and disaster procedures have been thoroughly tested to guarantee uninterrupted business operations. In the event of any system failure, our team is promptly notified.

Data center location(s) United States

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://ipoll.app/terms