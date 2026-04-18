Anony Botter - anonymous messages

/anony command. Perfect for open feedback, addressing sensitive issues, and developing a healthy team culture.Here's how to send anonymous message on Slack:
/anony and hit enter, write your message, and it’s sent anonymously without revealing your identity. Here's how to send anonymous message on Slack:
/anony and hit enter in any channel. A new window will open where you can choose target channel. If the selected channel is a private one then you'll have to follow the given info otherwise you'll see
title and
description field. Just populate those fields and hit Send! that's it.Here's how to reply anonymously to a message in slack:
Reply button on anonymous message or choose
Reply anonymously from shortcuts menu of a message (hover message and click More Actions to access shortcuts).Here's how to create an anonymous poll in slack:
/anony in message box and select
Poll anonymously with Anony Botter from suggestions list. In newly opened modal enter a poll title and up to 5 options for users to vote.Is it really anonymous?
/anony modal. :relaxed: :lock:
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