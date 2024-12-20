Pylon Labs Inc. shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information PII shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.

Data storage policy

Pylon Labs Inc. shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of, disposal. Confidential and Restricted hardcopy materials shall be shredded or otherwise disposed of using a secure method. Personally identifiable information PII shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data. Pylon users have the option to create a manual deletion request, which Pylon will complete within appropriately disclosed SLAs. Users will also have the option to determine whether to have specific messages redacted, or have entire conversations deleted.