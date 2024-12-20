Pylon transforms your Slack workspace into a comprehensive B2B customer support platform, enabling teams to deliver exceptional customer service without leaving their favorite collaboration tool.
:ticket: Streamline Support Operations
- Create and manage support tickets directly from any Slack conversation with customers
- Update ticket status, reassign ownership, and track progress without switching tools
- Sync customer conversations with internal team discussions seamlessly
- Access a complete ticketing system supporting Slack, email, in-app chat, forms, and API integrations
:busts_in_silhouette: Enable Team Collaboration
- Start private side conversations for internal discussions while maintaining customer context
- Receive personalized notifications for ticket assignments and updates in Slack
- Configure rich notification feeds in dedicated channels to keep everyone informed about customer issues
:link: Connect Your Workflow
- Link support tickets to development issues in JIRA and Linear without leaving Slack
- Preview tickets and knowledge base articles with rich, actionable unfurls
- Take immediate action on tickets directly from Slack message previews
:loudspeaker: Communicate with Customers
- Send beautifully formatted broadcast messages for feature announcements or incident updates
- Target messages to specific customer segments across their Slack channels
- Monitor customer engagement through a consolidated activity feed
:robot_face: AI-Powered Support Operations
- Deploy custom AI agents to deflect and resolve customer questions automatically
- Write runbooks in natural language for AI agents to automate specific support processes
- AI automatically groups Slack messages into organized tickets for streamlined management
- Live AI translations for global customer support
Ready to supercharge your customer support? Read our docs at https://docs.usepylon.com/pylon-docs/integrations/chat/slack
Note: Pylon uses AI technology, which may occasionally generate inaccurate or incomplete responses. Users should verify important information and use their judgment when relying on AI-generated content.