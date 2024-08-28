The goal of YESEO is to reduce the time to come up with that relevant headline, the right keywords to use and give you the right information at the right time to help you get your work seen and read! For anyone who wants to get their story out there YESEO will give them the power of seeing every important keyword in their story and getting insights they can act on. YESEO is using the power of natural language processing to help newsrooms generate better relevant contextual data for their audiences. We know that the headline is the most impactful thing you as a journalist have power over to make sure your work is read. YESEO can analyze any story - published or not - and tell you the most relevant keywords that are in it and give you actionable insights. This app gives people information to help them do their jobs better: to target the right keyword, to understand more about your story, to get it right before and after publishing, to better inform our audiences. It supports up to 11 language models with no input needed by the user. The app will always return results in the English language, but use other language models if a story is in another language. It's free, thanks to the support of the Reynolds Journalism Fellowship program at the University of Missouri :tiger: The core experience is around two main commands. First is /analyze - the idea being input any URL and we’ll find it, apply the language models, apply the trends data to those keywords and give you that data to help make better choices. Similarly, what if my story was before publishing? I could use the /prep command and enter my story in. This is agnostic to any CMS since all you need to do is copy and paste your text and it will do the rest. We’re proving the density of your keywords to your story headline and description. How loosely or tightly related are the most prominent keywords to each item? It's all in service of getting it right the first time, which is what we want most from our journalism. Disclaimer: YESEO utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate data. They are meant to assist users and we cannot guarantee the accuracy of responses generated by AI. Users should use their best judgment on responses generated by the use of AI. YESEO is not responsible for any inaccuracies in responses provided by the app.