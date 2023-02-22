# Q, ChatGPT for Slack
"Q, ChatGPT for Slack" is an AI-powered assistant for your team that enhances productivity and streamlines workflows. With advanced customization options and seamless integration with Slack, Q transforms your workspace into an AI-enabled hub.https://q-bot.suchica.com/
## Key Features
- On-demand File Reading: Q can read audio and PDF files as requested.
- Custom Instructions: Tailor Q's responses using user-, channel-specific, and workspace-wide instructions for personalized interactions.
- Google Search: Leverage Google within your Slack workspace. Q uses SerpAPI to fetch accurate search results instantly.
- Document Search: Need information from a PDF or GitHub repo? Q uses vector similarity search via Pinecone to deliver precise results.
- Channel Summary Scheduler: Stay updated with scheduled summaries of channel activities.
- PDF Generation: Generate PDFs using message content.
For a list of features: https://q-bot.suchica.com/features
## Two-Tiered Customizations
1. Pre-Set Prompts: Customize Q by User, Channel, and Workspace-specific instructions. Here is the settings page: https://q-bot.suchica.com/settings/instructions
2. Conditional Prompts: Enable dynamic handling of large text sources like websites, PDFs, and GitHub repos. This is located on the Home tab of the application.
## Pricing
We offer a GPT-4 subscription model with three tiers:
- Entry: $8/user/mo or $80/user/year
- Standard: $20/user/mo or $200/user/year
- Premium: $32/user/mo or $320/user/year
These plans differ in terms of the usage limit, token limit, and other factors. Click here for pricing and subscription: https://q-bot.suchica.com/pricing
## Installation
To get started with Q, visit our installation page directly: https://slack-gpt3.herokuapp.com/slack/install
. Or you can click the install button on the top page here: https://q-bot.suchica.com/
## How to get started
Invite "Q, ChatGPT for Slack" to any channels you prefer, and talk to Q by @Q. Or just talk to Q on the Messages tab of the App without @Q
## What is better than ChatGPT
1. Unlike the browser version of ChatGPT, what you chat with Q is not used for learning as Q is an API based service. Here is the source. https://platform.openai.com/docs/data-usage-policies
2. You can use AI in your daily Slack chats. You don't have to go out of Slack to find out something.
3. You can use AI together with your team. This will naturally increase your team's productivity.
4. You can extend various functionalities with Plug-ins, Custom Instructions, Google & Document Searches, plus On-demand File Reading including Audio & PDFs.
## Disclaimer
Since Q is an AI model that infers from context based on OpenAI's GPT, so there are some weaknesses.
1. Q may reply with inaccurate information potentially.
2. Q may reply with offensive content potentially.
## Support
For any queries or support, please email info@suchica.com
or invite info@suchica.com
to Slack Connect DM by simply trying to DM to info@suchica.com
.
You can also book a meeting for such as demo: https://q-bot.suchica.com/booking/demo
Join the future of workspace communication with Q, ChatGPT for Slack.