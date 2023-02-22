Q, ChatGPT for Slack

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy 1. Types of data collected: - Admin name and email for the Slack workspace - Payment information (saved only on Stripe and not on the Q app) 2. How the collected data is used: - Names and emails are used to identify users. 3. Data retention period: - The data retention period is basically unlimited. - But if a user requests to have their data deleted due to subscription cancellation, we will promptly respond. 4. Data protection measures: - Payment information and other confidential data are saved only on Stripe to protect them. 5. Guidelines for laws and regulations on personal information: - We will comply with laws and regulations on personal information and handle personal data based on our privacy policy. 6. Implementation and changes to the policy: - We will comply with this policy to protect users' personal information. - We may change the policy if necessary, and notify users of any changes through appropriate means.

Data archiving and removal policy 1. Types of data - We manage personal information, customer information, and financial information. - We do not manage internal documents. 2. Data removal - We will promptly respond to user requests for data removal, including financial information, except when such information is required by law to be retained. - When a user uninstalls our app, we delete installation data, but we keep customer and subscription information saved on Stripe. We do not set a specific time frame for data removal, but we may establish rules for removing in the future. 3. Data archival - We do not have any specific rules for data archival at this time. - But we may archive data for legal and business reasons in the future. We will ensure that such data is securely stored and managed appropriately in that case. 4. Data access management - We strictly manage data access. - We cannot restore data that has been deleted, so we may substitute deletion with archiving based on legal requirements. 5. Management of external partners - We keep important information, particularly customer information, saved on Stripe and do not save it on our app. 6. Changes to the policy - We may change this policy as necessary. - If we do make changes, we will notify users by appropriate means and explain the changes.

Data storage policy 1. Types of Data - We collect two main types of data: personal information of Slack workspace admins (such as names and addresses) and customer information including payment and financial information. 2. Data Retention - We will retain data for as long as required by law or until users uninstall Q App. - Upon request from a user, we will delete or archive their data. 3. Data Storage Location - We store data on external cloud services, Stripe and Supabase. 4. Data Access - Our customer support team has access to user data for the purpose of addressing user requests. - They may view data or delete data upon request from the user. 5. Data Security - We follow the security practices of Stripe and Supabase, which are the external partners we use to store data. 6. Data Deletion - We will delete data upon user request. - If required by law, we may archive data instead of deleting it. - We do not currently have an automatic deletion process. 7. Data Backup - We comply with the backup policies of Stripe and Supabase.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company Supabase, Stripe, Pinecone

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings Q does not retain or store any message or file content from Slack after processing. However, the language model provider (OpenAI) may temporarily retain data for abuse monitoring and operational purposes, according to their data usage policy.

LLM data tenancy policy The Slack app uses access tokens that are limited to each workspace. This ensures data is strictly separated at the authentication level, making it impossible to access or mix data between workspaces.