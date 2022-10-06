Data retention policy
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Data storage policy
Appogee HR Data is stored in a variety of database systems including Google Cloud Datastore, Google Big Query, MySQL, and Google Cloud Storage. Data is retained according to the policies described above.
Data center location(s)
Belgium, Netherlands
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors