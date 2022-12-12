Factorial HR

The Factorial Integration seamlessly integrates your Factorial system, enabling efficient workforce management directly from your Slack environment.
Main Features:
- Factorial One AI Agent: Talk to Factorial One via Slack.
- Time Tracking: Clock in/out with simple commands (/clock, /clock_in, /clock_out).
- Employee Directory: Look up colleague information including contact details, reporting structure, and team memberships (/whois).
- Daily Summaries: Get comprehensive daily reports on company leaves and your pending tasks (/daily_summary).
- Out-of-Office Integration: Automatically sync your Slack presence with Factorial leave status for seamless collaboration.
- Target Audience: This app is designed for organizations using Factorial that want to streamline operations and improve team collaboration within Slack. Perfect for managers and employees who need quick access to workforce information and time tracking capabilities.
- Requirements & Limitations:
- Active Factorial Account Required: You must have an active Factorial account to use this integration
- Admin and User consent: Organization administrators must grant Factorial admin account permission for full functionality alongside with Slack user consent
Getting Started:
1. Ensure you have an active Factorial account
2. Install the app in your Slack environment
3. Sign in with your Factorial credentials when prompted
4. Start using commands immediately
Support & Contact:
- Help: Use help command for available commands and usage instructions
- Documentation: Visit https://factorialhr.com/apps
for detailed setup guides
- Contact Support: Reach out to our support team at https://yepcode.io/contact