Open Poll+

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

Data archiving and removal policy We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

Data storage policy This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

Data hosting details In house, on premise

App/service has sub-processors no