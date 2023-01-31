Data archiving and removal policy

Data destruction ensures that upearly manages the data it controls and processes it in an efficient and responsible manner. When the retention period for the data expires, upearly will actively destroy the data covered by this policy. Users may exercise certain rights regarding their Data processed by upearly. Users entitled to broader protection standards may exercise any of the rights described below. In all other cases, Users may inquire with upearly to find out which rights apply to them. In particular, Users have the right to do the following: * Withdraw their consent at any time. Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data. * Object to processing of their Data. Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below. * Access their Data. Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing. * Verify and seek rectification. Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected. * Restrict the processing of their Data. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it. * Have their Personal Data deleted or otherwise removed. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner. * Receive their Data and have it transferred to another controller. Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User's consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof. * Lodge a complaint. Users have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority. Details about the right to object to processing Where Personal Data is processed for a public interest, in the exercise of an official authority vested in upearly or for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by upearly, Users may object to such processing by providing a ground related to their particular situation to justify the objection. Users must know that, however, should their Personal Data be processed for direct marketing purposes, they can object to that processing at any time without providing any justification. To learn, whether upearly is processing Personal Data for direct marketing purposes, Users may refer to the relevant sections of this document. How to exercise these rights Any requests to exercise User rights can be directed to upearly through the contact details provided in our privacy policy. These requests can be exercised free of charge and will be addressed by upearly as early as possible and always within one month.