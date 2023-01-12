Instant Google Meet

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will only retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. We will take reasonable steps to delete your personal information or to de-identify it when it is no longer needed. However, we may retain your personal information for a longer period of time if we are required to do so by law or if we believe it may be necessary for legal purposes, such as for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims. Please note that we may retain certain de-identified or aggregated data for an indefinite period of time for research, statistical, or other purposes. This data will not be linked to your personal information and will not be used to identify you. You may request that we delete your personal information at any time by contacting us at contact@slackmeet.com. Please note that we may not be able to fulfill your request if we are required to retain your personal information for legal purposes or if we have any other legitimate grounds to retain it.

Data archiving and removal policy You have certain rights with respect to the personal information that we collect from you. These rights may vary depending on your jurisdiction, but may include: The right to access your personal information: You have the right to request a copy of the personal information that we hold about you, as well as information about how we use and disclose that personal information. The right to correct your personal information: If you believe that any of the personal information that we hold about you is incorrect, you have the right to request that we correct it. The right to delete your personal information: You have the right to request that we delete the personal information that we hold about you, subject to certain exceptions provided by law. The right to withdraw your consent: If you have given us your consent to collect, use, or disclose your personal information, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note that this will not affect the lawfulness of any processing that we have already undertaken based on your consent. The right to object to the processing of your personal information: You have the right to object to the processing of your personal information if you believe that it is not in accordance with our legal obligations or if you believe that it is being used for purposes that are not in your interests. The right to complain: If you believe that we have not respected your rights with respect to your personal information, you have the right to file a complaint with the relevant data protection authority. To exercise these rights, please contact us at contact@slackmeet.com. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe and in accordance with applicable law. Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before we are able to fulfill your request.

Data storage policy We collect personal information from you when you use our Service, register for an account, or otherwise interact with us. We collect this personal information through a variety of means, including: Slack: We collect the following personal information when you register for the Service through Slack: user ID, team ID, team name, bot token and user oauth token. Google: We collect the following personal information when you sign up for the Service through Google: oauth user token. This data is stored in the mongodb atlas service. Cookies: We use cookies and other tracking technologies to collect information about the use of our website. Only for the purpose of improving the Service and adapting it to the needs of our clients. We will only collect and process personal information that is necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. If you do not provide the personal information that we request, we may not be able to provide you with all of the features and services of our Service. We will only retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. We will take reasonable steps to delete your personal information or to de-identify it when it is no longer needed. However, we may retain your personal information for a longer period of time if we are required to do so by law or if we believe it may be necessary for legal purposes, such as for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims. You may request that we delete your personal information at any time by contacting us at contact@slackmeet.com.

Data center location(s) France

Data hosting details Cloud hosted in Mongo Atlas

Data hosting company Mongodb