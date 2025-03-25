Data retention policy
Unwrap.ai will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in the privacy notice (https://app.unwrap.ai/privacy), unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in the privacy notice will require Unwrap.ai keeping your personal information for longer than twelve (12) months past the termination of the user's account.
Data archiving and removal policy
When Unwrap.ai has no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, Unwrap.ai will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then Unwrap.ai will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Data storage policy
Unwrap.ai has implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information processed. However, despite all safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so Unwrap.ai cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat Unwrap.ai's security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although Unwrap.ai will do its best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from Unwrap.ai's Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no