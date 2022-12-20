Data retention policy
Data (organization ID, channel ID, and securely encrypted bot token) is retained on Skift Research's server as long as the organization has the app installed. When user uninstalls app, all associated data is deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: email request to infosecurity@skift.com.
Data storage policy
Skift stores the following information: install name, team ID, bot ID, encrypted bot token, and the ID of the channel where the bot posts updates.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
WPEngine
App/service has sub-processors
no