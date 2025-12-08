Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Attio retains data only as long as required to deliver our services. For comprehensive details on data storage, processing, and user rights, please consult our Data Processing Agreement (DPA).

Data archiving and removal policy Attio honours all data removal requests in full compliance with the customer rights under applicable data protection legislation; further details are outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and privacy policy ( https://attio.com/legal/privacy ).

Data storage policy All customer data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithms. Attio utilises an envelope encryption architecture, employing unique data encryption keys to ensure robust data isolation and security for every customer. For further details of Attio's Data Management Policies, please contact security@attio.com.

Data center location(s) Belgium, United States

Data hosting details Data is hosted in GCP.

Data hosting company GCP

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, Flash 3,

LLM retention settings All LLM providers are configured with zero data retention. No customer data sent to Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google is retained by the providers, and none is used for model training.

LLM data tenancy policy Attio's operates in a multi-tenant architecture. Customer data sent to LLM providers is isolated per workspace and is not shared across tenants. Each API request is scoped to the authenticated workspace, ensuring strict logical separation.