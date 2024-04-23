Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We will retain your personal data for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy unless a longer retention period is required, for example to comply with legal obligations or requests or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, or for legitimate businesses purposes, or as provided by law.

Data archiving and removal policy Depending on the laws of your jurisdiction, we may provide you with the ability to exercise certain controls and choices regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information. You may have the right to: - update, correct or delete the information; - anonymization, blocking or erasure of data

Data storage policy We maintain servers located in the United States and Japan for the deployment of business and storage of user data specific to the region. We will continue to establish new data centers in additional regions to meet the needs of our customers better. Regular disaster recovery drills and data recovery tests are conducted to ensure business continuity in the event of any sudden major disasters or failures.

Data center location(s) Japan, United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosting

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors no